Pastor Stops Attempted Robbery By Shooting Out Tire On Fleeing Suspect’s Car

Posted 5 hours ago
When a suspect attempted to break into a church Thursday afternoon, he did not expect to be stopped by a pistol-packing pastor in Orange County.  According to WRAL News, Pastor Austin Brown was alone in his office at Five Forks Baptist Church when he heard a noise coming from the church office.

The suspect has been identified by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office as Cory Bradshaw.  WRAL News reports that after checking the once-empty parking lot, Pastor Brown saw a vehicle he didn’t recognize.

After making his way to where the noise was coming from and seeing someone he didn’t know, Brown told WRAL News that   “At that point in time, I confronted him, pulled my weapon and asked him what he was doing here, at which time he proceeded to run,” Brown said.

WRAL News reports Brown as saying “I asked him to stop, get on the ground. He did not do that, so I did fire one warning shot, away from the subject. I never once wanted to hit him.”

Brown said Bradshaw got into his car, at which point he fired a second shot.  “The only way I knew to try and help keep him here was to shoot a hole in his tire, which I proceeded to do. He drove off and I called the police,” Brown said.

Bradshaw was arrested by Hillsborough deputies shortly after they spotted him trying to fix the flat tire. The suspect was charged with felony breaking and entering and attempted larceny.

WRAL News reports Brown as being grateful the incident wasn’t worse and for the concealed carry class he had recently taken.  Brown said Bradshaw reached out to the church through the sheriff’s office and apologized for the break-in and they have accepted his apology as well as praying for him.

