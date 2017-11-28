Get Up Erica
Keith "Wonderboy" Johnson "Keep Pushin'" [MUSIC VIDEO PREMIERE]

Erica Campbell

Posted November 28, 2017
If you happened to need any kind of motivation at this moment, this video is for you. Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson‘s “Keep Pushin’,” though very obviously motivational, also hits some comedic notes as the funky beat kicks in and Keith’s photo comes to life. Throughout the video, he serves as an invisible voice of encouragement for two folks pushing on at the gym, and also dances in a trio of himself while convincing us to “just keep on pushin’.”

Check out the music video above to watch the awesomeness for yourself, brought to you by “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

