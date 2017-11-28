Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson “Keep Pushin'” [MUSIC VIDEO PREMIERE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

If you happened to need any kind of motivation at this moment, this video is for you. Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson‘s “Keep Pushin’,” though very obviously motivational, also hits some comedic notes as the funky beat kicks in and Keith’s photo comes to life. Throughout the video, he serves as an invisible voice of encouragement for two folks pushing on at the gym, and also dances in a trio of himself while convincing us to “just keep on pushin’.”

Follow @GetUpErica

Check out the music video above to watch the awesomeness for yourself, brought to you by “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Rudy Currence “Testimony” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

RELATED: Anthony Brown & Group TherAPy “Trust In You” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

RELATED: Deitrick Haddon “A Billion People” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]