Your Daily Scripture
Home > Your Daily Scripture

Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day

Jerry Smith

Posted 10 hours ago
5 reads
Leave a comment
Jerry Smith

Source: Mike Morgan / Rick Crank

When everything around you seems to go wrong know that God is with you. It’s just a test and in the end you will have the victory. Stay strong and be encouraged.

1 Peter 4:12-19 (NIV)

12 Dear friends, do not be surprised at the fiery ordeal that has come on you to test you, as though something strange were happening to you. 13 But rejoice in as much as you participate in the sufferings of Christ, so that you may be overjoyed when his glory is revealed. 14 If you are insulted because of the name of Christ, you are blessed, for the Spirit of glory and of God rests on you. 15 If you suffer, it should not be as a murderer or thief or any other kind of criminal, or even as a meddler. 16 However, if you suffer as a Christian, do not be ashamed, but praise God that you bear that name. 17 For it is time for judgment to begin with God’s household; and if it begins with us, what will the outcome be for those who do not obey the gospel of God? 18 And, “If it is hard for the righteous to be saved, what will become of the ungodly and the sinner?” 19 So then, those who suffer according to God’s will should commit themselves to their faithful Creator and continue to do good.

faith , inspiration , Jerry Smith , Jerry Smith's Bible Scripture Of The Day , tests , V

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
A Shield of Protection
 3 weeks ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 4 weeks ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 2 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 3 months ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 3 months ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 3 months ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 3 months ago
09.12.17