Mother of Missing 3 Year Old Pleads For Any Information To Help Find Her Missing Child

Tuesday the FBI joined in on the search for a missing 3 year old girl in Onslow County. Monday just before noon an Amber Alert was issued for Mariah Kay Woods. The 3 year old is described as white, about 2 feet 9 inches tall, 30 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes.

The child’s mother said she put Mariah to bed at their home Sunday night and called the sheriff’s office around 6 a.m. Monday to report her missing. Read more of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: wral.com

