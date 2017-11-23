Faith Walking: What Does God Call You? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Erica Campbell asks in this Faith Walk, “what are you calling yourself?” Have you chosen to use the terms that the enemy would call you and like you to adapt, or are you siding with who God knows you to be? You are purposed for good things, and your body is a temple, inside which God resides! We are art handmade by God- that is what you have to identify with, nothing else.

Call yourself what God calls you: his own. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this motivating message from”Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

