Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Jennifer Hudson Agrees To Let Her Son Spend Thanksgiving With David Otunga

The Oscar winner is granting her ex's wish: To allow David Jr. to spend the holiday with his father.

Hello Beautiful

Posted November 22, 2017
0 reads
Leave a comment
NBCUniversal Upfront Events - Season 2017

Source: NBC / Getty

It looks like David Otunga is getting his one holiday wish: To spend Thanksgiving with his son this year.

According to PEOPLE, in court documents obtained exclusively by the celeb and lifestyle publication, Jennifer Hudson voluntarily agreed to allow their 8-year-old son to spend the holiday with Otunga after she filed an emergency order of protection last week.

David Jr. will be with his father from 3 p.m. on Thurday until Friday at 7 p.m.

Under the order of protection, David Sr. was not allowed to see their son until their next court date, UNLESS Jennifer gave written approval. This time around, the Oscar winner gave him that approval for the holidays.

As we previously reported, the couple that was together nearly a decade, called it quits last week. Jennifer claimed in court docs she filed that David had been physically abusive while they were together, a claim that David vehemently denies.

“At no time did Mr. Otunga ‘physically push’ Ms. Hudson as she has alleged,” David’s lawyer stressed in a statement they sent to TMZ.

In addition, Hudson claimed that David was angry that she was at the studio with music producer Mali. Yet, Otunga’s lawyer claims that wasn’t why he was upset. He took issue that their 8-year-old son was at the studio late — reportedly, it was 12:30 a.m. — on a school night.

We’re just glad that the two of them could at least see eye to eye for the holidays.

RELATED NEWS:

David Otunga Responds To Jennifer Hudson’s Physical Abuse Allegations

Jennifer Hudson &amp; David Otunga Call It Quits After 10 Year Engagement

INSTADAILY: Celebs Give Back For Thanksgiving

2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals

INSTADAILY: Celebs Give Back For Thanksgiving

6 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: Celebs Give Back For Thanksgiving

Continue reading INSTADAILY: Celebs Give Back For Thanksgiving

INSTADAILY: Celebs Give Back For Thanksgiving

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
A Shield of Protection
 2 weeks ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 4 weeks ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 2 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 2 months ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 2 months ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 2 months ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 2 months ago
09.12.17