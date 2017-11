Troopers Expected To Line I-40 For Peak Thanksgiving Travel Days

During peak Thanksgiving travel times, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol will have more troopers on Interstate 40 this week to help keep the highway safe.

On Wednesday and Sunday—the busiest travel days—additional troopers will be positioned every 20 miles along the highway, as part of the I-40 Challenge. Eight states from North Carolina to California are participating in the event, which covers 2,500 miles across the country.

Troopers will step up enforcement from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. starting on Wednesday at 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday in an effort to keep drivers safe.

According to officials, there weren’t any fatalities last year during the two-day campaign.

Click here for more information

screen_name=’thelightnc’]

Text “LIGHT” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE The Light On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: