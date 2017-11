Trump Calls For NFL To Suspend Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch

Early Monday morning, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to criticize Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch. On Sunday, after photographs surfaced showing Lynch standing during the Mexican National Anthem and sitting during the US National Anthem at a game against the New England Patriots in Mexico City, Trump called for his suspension.

The president tweeted “Marshawn Lynch of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem. Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down.” Linda Del Rio, wife of Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio, responded to Trump’s criticism by tweeting that she regrets voting for him.

