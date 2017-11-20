Get Up Erica
The Walls Group Gets Silly & Grateful For Thanksgiving! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

While The Walls Group was hanging out at the “Get Up!” studio, they had a chance to look ahead to Thanksgiving. Everyone’s favorite subject to talk about when it comes to Thanksgiving is, of course, the food! Every family has their own set of traditions and rules when it comes to gathering around the table for dinner, but among the variables, there a lot of staples for the culture- like sweet potato pie!

Plus, the talented Walls Group members also share gratitude for the things in their lives that they are thankful for. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to "Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell" LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

