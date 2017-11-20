The Walls Group Gets Silly & Grateful For Thanksgiving! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

While The Walls Group was hanging out at the “Get Up!” studio, they had a chance to look ahead to Thanksgiving. Everyone’s favorite subject to talk about when it comes to Thanksgiving is, of course, the food! Every family has their own set of traditions and rules when it comes to gathering around the table for dinner, but among the variables, there a lot of staples for the culture- like sweet potato pie!

Follow @GetUpErica

Plus, the talented Walls Group members also share gratitude for the things in their lives that they are thankful for. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: The Walls Group Fills The Room With Soulful Harmonies Live! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:The Walls Group Is Changing The Stigma That Church Is Boring [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: The Walls Group On Why Writing “My Life” Was Different Than Other Songs [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]