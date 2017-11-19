Love Talking: I Love To Pray [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this Love Talk, Erica Campbell talks about how she fell in love with prayer. Growing up, she watched her father pray and felt so intimated by it because he was so good at it. Erica reads a post her sister wrote, which implores us to change our perspective on prayer. It’s simply your opportunity to talk to the Father, sincerely, humbly, and honestly. Pray at every single turn in life, no matter how big or small.

When pray, God will give you specific instructions on just what to do. Check out this exclusive video to hear the full message in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

