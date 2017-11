Local School Taking Precautions After Social Media Death Threat

Wakefield High School is taking extra precautions after receiving reports of a social media death threat towards the school. The threat read: “The Wakefield massacre is coming don’t downplay this as a joke Nov 16 during breakfast. I’m going to make an example.”

According to the school’s website, school officials were notified about the threat Wednesday afternoon.

Wakefield’s principal, Malik Bazzell, said students made him aware of a social media post made via Sarahah.

