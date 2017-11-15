Get Up Erica
Mr. Griffin: Is Your Love Tank Full For The Lord? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 21 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment


GRIFF talks to listeners about the meaning of love. We all have love for our families, spouses, kids, but we also must have the love for Christ. GRIFF even shared some Bible verses on how the word speaks on why we should love God.

GRIFF told listeners that God keeps us covered and we must make sure our love tank is full for him. He hopes that this word helped people and that they continue to believe that God is always there for them.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

