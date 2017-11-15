Get Up Erica
Why People Don’t Understand The Power Of Their Own Prayer [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted November 15, 2017
Erica Campbell spoke with actress, motivational speaker and author Priscilla Shirer. She is known for knowing how to break down the word of God and helps others. Shirer spoke about the power of prayer and how people don’t understand how important their prayer is.

She mentioned that prayer is the key to unlock the resources of heaven. Shirer said, “Why aren’t we using this key?” She also talked about how people shouldn’t be sad when God doesn’t answer your exact prayers or it might be taking too long. Shirer mentioned that it’s because he has something else in place and left with a piece of advice that, “Prayer is about the shaping of our souls.”

