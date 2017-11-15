A Prayer Over The Airwaves To Help Restore Faith [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

It is Prayer Week on “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” and Priscilla Shirer gave a prayer over the airwaves to touch the lives of listeners. She prayed that everyone understand that the presence of God is all around us. Shirer wants God to help bridge gaps in our lives.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

She also wants whatever God has for us and for him to help us with our path. Shirer said, “Let your will be done.” It was amazing to have Priscilla Shirer speak to listeners and give us an inspirational prayer.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Why People Don’t Understand The Power Of Their Own Prayer [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Faith Walking: PRAY! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF Prays For Men That Want To Go Into Their Wives Purses [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]