A Prayer Over The Airwaves To Help Restore Faith [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted November 15, 2017
It is Prayer Week on “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” and Priscilla Shirer gave a prayer over the airwaves to touch the lives of listeners. She prayed that everyone understand that the presence of God is all around us. Shirer wants God to help bridge gaps in our lives.


She also wants whatever God has for us and for him to help us with our path. Shirer said, “Let your will be done.” It was amazing to have Priscilla Shirer speak to listeners and give us an inspirational prayer.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

