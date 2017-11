Raleigh Businesses Give Out Turkeys For Thanksgiving

Some Raleigh businesses will distribute 2,500 turkeys today for Thanksgiving.

Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston in Raleigh will hand out 2,500 turkeys Wednesday as part of its Turkeys for the Triangle program.

The birds will go to 100 local nonprofits, including food pantries and military and veteran organizations.

