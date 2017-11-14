GRIFF’s Prayer Of Practice For Judgement Day [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up Erica
GRIFF's Prayer Of Practice For Judgement Day

Posted 22 hours ago
GRIFF says he has been reading a lot about judgement, and the word says we’ll all have to stand before God and tell Him about our lives. GRIFF says he wants to let some people go in front of him because he’s not quite ready. In fact, he wants to get some things off of his chest right now, and come clean about some staplers he has stolen, or the time in 6th grade he got too handsy with candy at the store.

But most of all, there’s a specific toy story he wants to share from back in the day. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from GRIFF’s Prayer on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

