Tamela Mann On The Surprises That Came With Working Timbaland [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted November 14, 2017
0 reads
Leave a comment


David and Tamela Mann chatted with GRIFF and Erica Campbell about the end of The Mann’s Tour. Tamela talks about her new, Timbaland-produced song, “Through It All.” She talks about being in complete awe of watching him make his signature sounds, and her desire to find some woman producers to work with. They also talk about wrapping up The Mann’s Tour, and the bittersweet feeling of saying goodbye to the experience of touring as a family.

David talks about crying while watching his wife perform. Tamela talks about her routine every night of the show; watching her kids and David perform before she goes on. They also dished about what is next for them when it comes to TV & film after the close of their reality show. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

