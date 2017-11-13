Sports
Home > Sports

Coach K Picks Up 1,000th Win At No. 1 Duke, 99-69 Over Utah Valley

ronintbutler

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

On Saturday night, Mike Krzyzewski aka “Coach K” became the first men’s Division I coach to win 1,000 games at one school when his top-ranked Blue Devils beat Utah Valley 99-69.  Grayson Allen added 18 points for Duke (2-0) while three other freshmen also had big nights: Trevon Duval had 15 points and 12 assists, Gary Trent Jr. added 17 points and Wendell Carter Jr. had 12.

After the game, the Duke players donned T-shirts with the “Coach 1K” logo that also adorned signs given to the fans at Cameron Indoor Stadium.  Krzyzewski called it “a nice thing on the court to share” but declined to talk about the milestone with the media, preferring to keep the focus on the game.

Coach K became the first men’s coach at college basketball’s top level to reach the 1,000-win mark, getting there in 2015 by beating St. John’s in Madison Square Garden, and improved to 1,073-330 during a 43-year career that also included a half-decade at his alma mater, Army. In 38 seasons at Duke, he is 1,000-271.  Utah Valley, which pestered No. 5 Kentucky a night earlier, gave Duke about 10 minutes’ worth of trouble before the Blue Devils pulled away on the strength of a very talented freshman class.

Each of Duke’s first 40 points was scored by a freshman, including every single one during the 27-8 run midway through the first half that gave the Blue Devils a comfortable lead and put Krzyzewski well on his way to the latest milestone of his Hall of Fame career.

Click here for more information

Text “LIGHT” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE The Light On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

Duke; College; Basketball; NC; CoachK; Coach; Win; NCAA; Thousand;

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Coach K Picks Up 1,000th Win At No. 1 Duke, 99-69 Over Utah Valley

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
A Shield of Protection
 3 days ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 weeks ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 2 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 2 months ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 2 months ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 2 months ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 2 months ago
09.12.17