Coach K Picks Up 1,000th Win At No. 1 Duke, 99-69 Over Utah Valley

On Saturday night, Mike Krzyzewski aka “Coach K” became the first men’s Division I coach to win 1,000 games at one school when his top-ranked Blue Devils beat Utah Valley 99-69. Grayson Allen added 18 points for Duke (2-0) while three other freshmen also had big nights: Trevon Duval had 15 points and 12 assists, Gary Trent Jr. added 17 points and Wendell Carter Jr. had 12.

After the game, the Duke players donned T-shirts with the “Coach 1K” logo that also adorned signs given to the fans at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Krzyzewski called it “a nice thing on the court to share” but declined to talk about the milestone with the media, preferring to keep the focus on the game.

Coach K became the first men’s coach at college basketball’s top level to reach the 1,000-win mark, getting there in 2015 by beating St. John’s in Madison Square Garden, and improved to 1,073-330 during a 43-year career that also included a half-decade at his alma mater, Army. In 38 seasons at Duke, he is 1,000-271. Utah Valley, which pestered No. 5 Kentucky a night earlier, gave Duke about 10 minutes’ worth of trouble before the Blue Devils pulled away on the strength of a very talented freshman class.

Each of Duke’s first 40 points was scored by a freshman, including every single one during the 27-8 run midway through the first half that gave the Blue Devils a comfortable lead and put Krzyzewski well on his way to the latest milestone of his Hall of Fame career.

