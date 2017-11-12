Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#JumpingTheBroom: Serena Williams Set To Get Married In New Orleans

A source says the tennis legend is planning on saying "I do" to her fiancé Alexis Ohanian in the Big Easy.

Hello Beautiful

Posted 20 hours ago
10 reads
Leave a comment

Versace - Arrivals - Milan Fashion Week SS17

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty


With her 2-month-old daughter Alexis in tow, it looks like Serena Williams is ready to say “I do” in her wedding to her fiancé, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, 34.

Apparently the tennis legend plans on celebrating her nuptials in the Big Easy! According to US Weekly, a source close to Williams says that she is planning for the big day in New Orleans and wants for the decorator to use “lots of white with pastel accents.” The 36-year-old also is expecting for approximately 250 guests to watch the couple walk down the aisle.

But before her big day, PEOPLE reported that she and her girlfriends went to New York City earlier this month to celebrate her upcoming wedding while staying at the fancy Baccarat Hotel. Williams, her sister Venus and her BFFs Ciara and LaLa Anthony were all there living it up on this lavish trip that included five-star spa treatments, trapeze-ing, tea brunches, and dancing out on the town.

US Weekly added that an onlooker said the women looked they were having a great time.

“They partied ‘til the wee hours at PH-D Rooftop in the Meatpacking District before returning back to the hotel.” The following day, “the ladies were pampered with treatments at the Spa de La Mer at Baccarat Hotel,” the source added.

As we previously reported, Williams and Ohanian got engaged last December in Paris.

The exact wedding has yet to be announced, but we’re banking that it’s coming soon as she is preparing to get back to tennis and defend her Australian Open title come January.

RELATED NEWS:

Flower Girls! Serena Williams Cuddles With Baby Alexis In New Selfie

Mama’s Lil  Champ! Sleeping Beauty Serena Williams Cuddles Up With Baby Girl

It’s A Girl! Serena Williams Welcomes Baby With Fiance Alexis Ohanian

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

#CouplesWeLove: Power Duo Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Are So Adorable

10 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: Power Duo Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Are So Adorable

Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: Power Duo Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Are So Adorable

#CouplesWeLove: Power Duo Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Are So Adorable

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
A Shield of Protection
 3 days ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 weeks ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 2 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 2 months ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 2 months ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 2 months ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 2 months ago
09.12.17