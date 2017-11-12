Faith Walking: Comparing Will Paralyze Your Growth [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

From a women’s conference in Las Vegas called “Leading and Loving It,” Erica Campbell says she heard a powerful word about why comparing yourself paralyzes your growth. In this Faith Walking, Erica reads a passage from the bible that speaks on envy and jealousy, and why wanting what someone else has is the same as neglecting who you are. You have to own who you are, instead of checking what everybody else is doing for themselves.
Envying other people leads to destruction because you are telling God that what He has planned for you isn’t good enough for you. Don’t let envy take place in your heart- it will rot your bones. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
