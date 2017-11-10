Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The Xscape Biopic Is Coming To A TV Near You

The TV movie is slated to premiere on Bravo in 2018.

HelloBeautiful Staff

Posted 23 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

2017 BET Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


If you’re an Xscape fan, you’re probably still riding high off of their 2017 reunion and their Bravo produced reality hit “Just Kicking It.”

But Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, LaTocha and Tamika Scott, have much more in store for their fans. The ladies recently inked a deal under producer Mona Scott Young and Bravo, to release a TV biopic documenting the group’s personal stories and rise to fame.

Young, who also created the VH1 hit franchise, “Love & Hip Hop,” also serves as the group’s manager and helped to bring “Just Kicking It” to Bravo.

TMZ reports that the movie will drop sometime in 2018.

SOURCE: TMZ

DON’T MISS:

Wig Snatched: NeNe Leakes Kicked Off Xscape Tour

Kandi Denies Her Relationship With Jermaine Dupri Led To The Break Up Of Xscape

VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards - Arrivals

Reality TV Couples Whose Reality Didn't End Well

15 photos Launch gallery

Reality TV Couples Whose Reality Didn't End Well

Continue reading Reality TV Couples Whose Reality Didn’t End Well

Reality TV Couples Whose Reality Didn't End Well

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
A Shield of Protection
 1 day ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 weeks ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 2 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 2 months ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 2 months ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 2 months ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 2 months ago
09.12.17