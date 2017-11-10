The Xscape Biopic Is Coming To A TV Near You

0 reads Leave a comment
If you’re an Xscape fan, you’re probably still riding high off of their 2017 reunion and their Bravo produced reality hit “Just Kicking It.”
But Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, LaTocha and Tamika Scott, have much more in store for their fans. The ladies recently inked a deal under producer Mona Scott Young and Bravo, to release a TV biopic documenting the group’s personal stories and rise to fame.
Young, who also created the VH1 hit franchise, “Love & Hip Hop,” also serves as the group’s manager and helped to bring “Just Kicking It” to Bravo.
TMZ reports that the movie will drop sometime in 2018.
SOURCE: TMZ
