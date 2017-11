A Shield of Protection

Home security is a multi-billion dollar industry. Some of the biggest names in home alarm systems are competing with a bevy of security systems offered by online companies, as well as retail stores. So breaking into home alarm security can be quite a challenge. However, Jenell Jackson, CEO of Silver Shield Security has found a way. Jackson is the only African American woman in North and South Carolina to own an alarm system company. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Jenell Jackson about Silver Shield Security and efforts to provide homeowners personal safety.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: