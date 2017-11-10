#BlackGirlMagic: Brandy And Patti LaBelle Are Heading To ‘Star’

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#BlackGirlMagic: Brandy And Patti LaBelle Are Heading To ‘Star’

LaBelle will play Brandy's mother on the Lee Daniels musical drama

Hello Beautiful

Posted November 10, 2017
0 reads
Leave a comment

Brandy Norwood

Source: Maarten de Boer/Getty Images Portrait / Getty


Fox’s Star is getting  a few new co-stars!

According to VarietyPatti LaBelle and Brandy Norwood have signed on to Lee Daniels FOX musical drama. LaBelle will play Christine, the mother of Carlotta Brown (played by Queen Latifah), while Norwood will be Carlotta’s younger sister, Cassie.

Clearly, Brandy is over the moon about being cast.

The two will appear in multiple episodes during the second half of the season, which will air in spring 2018.

We are definitely here for this!

RELATED NEWS:

TV ROUNDUP: Queen Latifah, Anika Rose & Tia Mowry Slated To Star In Prime Time Series

‘Empire’Recap: The Lucious Is Back In The Game

‘Empire’ Recap: Anika Teams Up With Angelo To Bring More Drama

89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Taraji P. Henson: Our Fav 'Round The Way Girl

8 photos Launch gallery

Taraji P. Henson: Our Fav 'Round The Way Girl

Continue reading Taraji P. Henson: Our Fav ‘Round The Way Girl

Taraji P. Henson: Our Fav 'Round The Way Girl

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
A Shield of Protection
 1 day ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 weeks ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 2 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 2 months ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 2 months ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 2 months ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 2 months ago
09.12.17