Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary: ‘I Was Inappropriately Touched’ By A Hollywood Exec

But everything went downhill when McCrary said he wouldn't reveal the name of the person because he 'isn't thirsty.'

HelloBeautiful Staff

Posted November 10, 2017
0 reads
Leave a comment

Darius McCrary, who rose to fame as Eddie Winslow on “Family Matters,” came forward on Thursday, revealing that he was a victim of sexual assault.

But in front of TMZ cameras, the former childhood star made further startling statements, saying that the would never reveal the person’s name because he “isn’t thirsty.”

When pressed about the timing of the incident McCrary would only say that it happened when he was a young man. “See I’m not thirsty, I ain’t got to tell none of my business,” he said.

McCrary’s confession comes admit a string of sexual assault allegations, where numerous men and women have come forward to share they suffered trauma and harassment at the hands of powerful Hollywood execs.

Unfortunately McCrary’s statements reveal that former victims of trauma are often shamed into silence, forcing them to have warped self-image.  His admonishment of those who do seek justice from their abusers signals that sexual violence permeates the mental state of the victim, especially those who experience it during their youth.

SOURCE: TMZ

DON’T MISS:

Kevin Spacey Accused Of Sexual Assault, Reveals He’s Gay

Sunny Anderson Under Fire For Victim Shaming Other Sexual Assault Victims

BACK ROW:MICHELLE THOMAS;JALEEL WHITE;DARIUS MCCRARY;JOMARIE PAYTON;REGINALD VELJOHNSON;KELLIE SHANYGNE WILLIAMS FRONT ROW: ORLANDO BROWN;ROSETTA LENOIRE;BRYTON JAMES

'Family Matters' Cast Reunites For Entertainment Weekly Shoot

6 photos Launch gallery

'Family Matters' Cast Reunites For Entertainment Weekly Shoot

Continue reading ‘Family Matters’ Cast Reunites For Entertainment Weekly Shoot

'Family Matters' Cast Reunites For Entertainment Weekly Shoot

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
A Shield of Protection
 1 day ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 weeks ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 2 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 2 months ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 2 months ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 2 months ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 2 months ago
09.12.17