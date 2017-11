NCCU Hip Hop Class Taught By Famous Instructor

Students are lining up for the “History of Hip-Hop” class taught by music producer Patrick Douthit; producer for Jay-Z.

Douthit, who is better known in the industry as “9th Wonder,” has produced songs for Jay-Z and Beyonce. He won a Grammy for his work with Mary J. Blige.

“Looking at the list of the Jay Z’s and the Destiny’s Childs and Kendrick Lamars, it’s a heavy list,” said Douthit who was a student at NC Central in the 90s. He has been teaching the “History of Hip-Hop” class since 2015.

“It’s just a way to reach this generation,” said Douhthit. “This generation speaks in a certain language that the generations before it did not. Hip-Hop is now a 44-year old art form.”

