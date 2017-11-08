Get Up Erica
GRIFF’s Prayer For The Teams That Fell [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 18 hours ago
GRIFF decided to use this prayer to pray for Minister KJ, here at the “Get Up!” church, who is a major Cowboys fan. He is hyped up over what was a very exciting weekend of sports happenings. GRIFF thanks God for letting him be “designed for the win.” He talks about being in Ann Arbor when Michigan won, and thanks God for all the teams that fell.

He names all the teams that fell and didn’t get up, and thanks God for a victory for his beloved Raiders. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

