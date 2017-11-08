Get Up Erica
Mr. Griffin: Forgiveness & Divorce [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 18 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment


In this edition of Mr. Griffin, GRIFF talked about what he has learned from going through a divorce. He talks about dropping the word “divorced,” and swapping it out for “single,” explaining that you don’t have to hang on to the label. GRIFF also talks about forgiving your ex-spouse after divorce, especially in the case when they are the one who wanted to end the marriage.

He reads some encouraging and enlightening passages from the bible, not just for whoever’s listening, but for himself as well. Plus, GRIFF shares the news that he is officially an ordained minister! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

