Faith Walking: Back To Eden [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 17 hours ago
When God created us in the Garden of Eden, he wanted us to live and be free in a plush, beautiful environment. Often, when we think about the Garden of Eden, we think of what went wrong. But Erica challenges us to think about the environment that God had originally designed for us- like the best vacation ever.

God wants us to live a life that is rich and plentiful. Even though we will have trials and challenges, God wants our lives to be reach in love and joy, and all that good stuff. And you don’t have to wait until heaven to get that! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Faith Walking on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

