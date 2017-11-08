Ericaism: I’m Me…With Or Without Makeup [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Erica Campbell talks about doing her make-up throughout the course of the morning show. She explains that, despite the fact that she enjoys playing in makeup, wigs and fashion, she is comfortable within herself with or without all of that. She reads a passage from the bible, that talks about the fact that “man looks at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks on the heart.”

Fixing ourselves up from the outside won’t make a difference if your confidence isn’t in tact on the inside. It shouldn’t matter where you are or how you’re dressed- the fullness of you should always be there. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

