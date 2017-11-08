Lecrae Shares How He Struggled With Faith [VIDEO]

During his interview at AOL Build Studios Lecrae talked about his new album as well as his faith. In his song “Can’t Stop Me Now (Destination)” some of the lyrics talks about him struggling with faith, but really he feels it was just some of God’s people. There were so many events that happened in his life that led him to this struggle and he felt the abuse from organized religion

During that time it drove him away and he relates it to how people that are tired of relationships, but really should just say they are done with that person. Lecrae visited Egypt and he said it was there he realized he needed to come back to Christ because of what others had been through there. They went through so many challenges in Egypt and never gave up faith. If they could do it then he could and that is exactly what the song means.

