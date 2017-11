Last Night’s Election Results

Three major Mayoral races were up for grabs yesterday’s elections. Here are the results.

RALEIGH MAYOR

Nancy McFarlane (i) W 31,514 58%

Charles Francis 23,013 42%

DURHAM MAYOR

Steve Schewel W 21,262 60%

Farad Ali 14,334 40%

FAYETTEVILLE MAYOR

Mitch Colvin W 13,396 59%

Nat Robertson (i) 9,218 41%

