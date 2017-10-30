Trick Or Treat Safety Tips

Tomorrow is Halloween, a time where the young get out, dress up and go from house to house looking for treats. Here are some safety tips to make sure every kid enjoys the season like they should.

Be on the outlook for safety travels and oncoming vehicles: AAA says, Children are four times more likely to be hit be a car on Halloween than any other day of the year.

Parents should make sure the child’s costume is bright enough to be seen at night and doesn’t obstruct the child’s vision.

Trick or treater should stay on sidewalks or walk facing traffic if there’s no sidewalk. They should cross streets at the corner and not between parked cars and they should watch for oncoming cars .

Here are more compliments of the Wake Forest police Dept.

Tips for those on the hunt for candy

Plan costumes that are bright and reflective. Make sure shoes fit well and costumes are short enough to prevent tripping or entanglement.

Consider adding reflective tape to costumes and trick or treat bags for greater visibility.

Secure emergency identification (name, address, phone number) discreetly within Halloween attire.

Because masks can limit or block eyesight, consider non-toxic makeup and decorative hats as safer alternatives.

If trick-or-treating after dark, give children and their escorts with flashlights and fresh batteries.

Tips for parents of older children who might be trick-or-treating on their own

Remind older children to call 9-1-1 if they have an emergency or become lost. If you have a cellular phone, have your child bring it along so you can communicate with each other, if necessary.

Plan and review with your children a route that is acceptable to you. This way, you can check on their progress by car if you begin to worry that they’ve been gone too long, or if inclement weather hits, and they need a ride home.

Agree on a specific time when trick-or-treaters must return home, and have your children wear wristwatches so they can keep track of time.

