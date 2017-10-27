Mr. Griffin: Stop Looking At God From The Outside In [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Mr. Griffin, GRIFF cautions us against run to God crying about minor scratches. He talks about when kids run around crying about something hurting on their arm, and you look at and it’s really a scratch; nothing to actually cry about. When we do this to God, we are missing the grace he has given us when we’re worried about these little problems that aren’t even really problems!

Follow @GetUpErica

He talks about the best way to cry out to God about what you really need from Him, rather than focusing on the trivial stuff. GRIFF reads passages from the bible that illustrate all that God has for us already. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this powerful message in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: GRIFF Talks About A Woman That Was In The Hospital That Inspired Him [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Mr. Griffin: What Kind Of Legacy Are You Leaving For Your Children? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Mr. Griffin: Tell Them You Love Them [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]