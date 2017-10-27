Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Mr. Griffin: Stop Looking At God From The Outside In [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 8 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment


In this edition of Mr. Griffin, GRIFF cautions us against run to God crying about minor scratches. He talks about when kids run around crying about something hurting on their arm, and you look at and it’s really a scratch; nothing to actually cry about. When we do this to God, we are missing the grace he has given us when we’re worried about these little problems that aren’t even really problems!

He talks about the best way to cry out to God about what you really need from Him, rather than focusing on the trivial stuff. GRIFF reads passages from the bible that illustrate all that God has for us already. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this powerful message in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: GRIFF Talks About A Woman That Was In The Hospital That Inspired Him [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Mr. Griffin: What Kind Of Legacy Are You Leaving For Your Children? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Mr. Griffin: Tell Them You Love Them [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

Continue reading GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 1 month ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 1 month ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 1 month ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 1 month ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 1 month ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 1 month ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 1 month ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 1 month ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 2 months ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 2 months ago
09.01.17