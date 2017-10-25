Troy Sneed Says Giving Back Is Important For Community

National recording artist Troy Sneed will be performing at our 2017 Lamplighter Awards and shares with Melissa why giving back to the community is so important. Award winning producer, writer, singer, record label owner and more, Troy Sneed will be joining The Light for our 2017 Lamplighter Awards and 20th year Anniversary

As a young man Troy Sneed always had a love for music, and after serving as the director of the Florida A&M University (FAMU) Gospel Choir

Today, Troy is the CEO and owner of two gospel recording labels, EMTRO Gospel (a collaboration of his wife’s name, and his own), and T-Sneed Records. With both record labels supporting highly acclaimed artists in the gospel industry. Troy Sneed is also a songwriter, a musician, a Grammy nominated producer, a Stellar award winning producer and a national recording artist.

