Love Talking: Calm Down, It’s Not Love Yet [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell has some advice for people that are currently in the dating world and looking for love. Erica spoke about how sometimes you love the thought of being in love sometimes that you fall in love too fast and with the wrong person. She mentioned you can’t make love happen with someone that isn’t there.
Erica talked about how love can’t be forced and sometimes you need to move away from certain people. She even brought up a time she was with friends and they went out to eat and one of them thought the server was flirting when he wasn’t. Erica just wants people to be happy, but not force anything.
