7 Things You Should Never Pay Full Price For

We are so use to haggling over the prices at yard sales or Flea Markets but there are some services and products that we never thought we could bargain for that we can.

Senior Director of Smart About Money, Patricia Seaman says, “Any service that has a variable amount can be negotiated.”

Read more at RealSimple.com

Here’s the list:

1. New Car

2. Phone/Internet Service

3. Home Renovation

4. Weddings, Bar-Mitzvahs, and Other Catered Events

5. Refurbished or Opened Items

6. Gym Membership

7. Credit Card Rates

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: