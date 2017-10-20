Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Dozens of children rescued in national trafficking sweep

ronintbutler

Posted 38 mins ago
Leave a comment

A Fayetteville man was one of 120 people arrested in connection to a federal human trafficking investigation in which 84 minors were rescued.

Michael Earl Rogers, 31, was charged with felony promotion of prostitution in connection to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s effort. He was jailed under a $25,000 secured bond.

The FBI, along with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, ran Operation Cross Country XI, a nationwide effort that focused on underage human trafficking. The latest round of arrests from Oct. 12 through Oct. 15 were the 11th iteration of the operation.

The FBI said 13 law enforcement agencies in North Carolina conducted operations in Raleigh, Charlotte, Fayetteville and Lumberton. Officials said 11 people across the state were arrested and three victims were rescued.

“We at the FBI have no greater mission than to protect our nation’s children from harm. Unfortunately, the number of traffickers arrested—and the number of children recovered—reinforces why we need to continue to do this important work,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement. “This operation isn’t just about taking traffickers off the street. It’s about making sure we offer help and a way out to these young victims who find themselves caught in a vicious cycle of abuse.”

Law enforcement agencies staged operations in hotels, casinos, truck stops, on websites and on street corners. The FBI said the youngest victim was 3 months old, and the average age of victims was 15.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Dozens of children rescued in national trafficking sweep

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 4 weeks ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 4 weeks ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 1 month ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 1 month ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 1 month ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 1 month ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 1 month ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 1 month ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 2 months ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 2 months ago
09.01.17