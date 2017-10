NFL Players Not Required To Stand For Anthem

After a meeting between NFL players and owners, a decision has been made to let players kneel or sit during the national anthem without a penalty, capitulating to demands by the athletes for free expression but potentially further alienating fans who object to the protests and feel they are disrespectful to the flag and the military.

The league also promised to help support some of the causes targeted by the protesting players, including reform of the criminal justice system.

Read more about the decision at NYTimes.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: