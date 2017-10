KevOnStage Talks About How Tina Campbell Tried To Be Like Iyanla Vanzant [VIDEO]

Another episode of “ Mary, Mary ” has passed and KevOnStage couldn’t wait to talk about it. Tina found out that she wasn’t pregnant and KevOnStage was confused on why it was so hard for her to read the test. Tina and Teddy help a couple with infidelity and once again Teddy’s cheating was brought up.

KevOnStage was happy though that they could help another couple try and fix their relationship. Goo Goo and Elana want to open up a new business, but it had to do with marijuana and coffee so no one was trying to help them. Lastly the ladies are off to Africa and Tina is happy to do this gig.

