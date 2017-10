Love Talking: Love Is An Action Word [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell explains that love is an action word. She says she’s in the midst of something called “VIP Week” at her daughter Zaya’s school, and her task is to make her daughter feel special in a whole bunch of ways. Putting together a billboard about her, and writing a letter to her and reading it aloud are just a couple. But even within these tasks, Erica says, she’s going above and beyond to accomplish them.

Follow @GetUpErica

Erica explains that this is the act of showing love, and these acts are really going to matter when Zaya is older. Love is about going out of your way, like when you want to watch a movie for adults, but instead you opt for a kids movie so your children can enjoy themselves, too. Erica says as parents or guardians of children, God will give you the strength you need to love them right! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this inspiring message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Love Talking: Do Everything In Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Don’t Grow Bad Fruit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: What To Do When People Disagree With You [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]