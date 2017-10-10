Get Up Erica
GRIFF Prays For People To Have Better Plane Etiquette [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 19 hours ago
It’s another day and time for GRIFF’s Prayer. He was catching a flight yesterday and somebody booked him a middle seat. GRIFF doesn’t mind a middle seat, but he doesn’t understand why people don’t have plane etiquette. The man to his left didn’t want to leave the arm rest up so GRIFF could have more room.

The person to the right the same thing and he mentioned that people seemed as though they didn’t like his knee too close. The entire plane ride GRIFF sat uncomfortable. He also got an attitude from the person next to him that didn’t want to get up so he could use the bathroom.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

