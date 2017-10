Love Talking: Do Everything In Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell talks about when we treat God’s gifts to us as if we don’t want them. But Erica reads from Corinthians, where is says to do everything you do “in love.” Erica explains that it’s about redirecting your thoughts when you get frustrated with someone of your responsibilities. She talks about her own difficulties with getting up early to do the show, or hopping on yet another plane, when she has to focus on the gratitude she feels for being in these positions in the first place.

Follow @GetUpErica

But when we do these things in love, it is easier to convert the energy to gratitude. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this inspiring clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Love Talking: Don’t Grow Bad Fruit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: What To Do When People Disagree With You [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: I Love You Enough To Let You Go [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]