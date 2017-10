Faith Walking: Practice What You Preach [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell talks about self-control. She reads from 1 Corinthians 9:27, which starts off with, “I discipline my body like an athlete.” Erica explains that the bible is pretty clear in the statement it makes about self control, even though today’s society might even lead us to believe that we can do and say whatever we want. We cannot be moved by our emotions, because they are not usually based on faith and truth.

Follow @GetUpErica

Self control is a muscle, however, and it’s something you have to work on getting better at every day. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Faith Walking: Dig A Little Deeper [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: I’m Strong, I’m Fearless [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Faith Is An Open Book Test [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]