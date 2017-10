2017 Chance Experience With Dr. Creflo & Taffi Dollar

Listen as Melissa Wade talk with Dr. Creflo Dollar about the that’s coming to Raleigh on Friday.

Are you ready to experience a turnaround in your circumstances? Then mark your calendars. Creflo and Taffi Dollar will appear, live, in Raleigh, North Carolina, on October 13, 2017, at 7:00 P.M. for the 2017 Change Experience Convention! That’s right. Join Creflo and Taffi for an explosive one-night worship experience that is sure to transform your life. Seating is limited. Visit creflodollarministries.org for details. Do whatever it takes to attend the 2017 Change Experience Convention in Raleigh. This is your season to experience God’s life-changing favor!

Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts

7pm

