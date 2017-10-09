Get Up Erica
Love Talking: Don’t Grow Bad Fruit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 20 hours ago
In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell reflects on being a gospel artist for the last 17 years. In that time she has seen the good and the bad, and been disappointed by some of the people she has looked up to. But Erica explains that because of that, she made a decision to handle herself well onstage and off. Erica says that she wanted to “walk worthy of the calling that is placed on her life.”

Every experience grows you, and you either grow good fruit or bad fruit. But don’t grow bad fruit just because of what you’ve been around. What you are responsible for in this life is how you respond to your environment and the people around you. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this powerful message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

