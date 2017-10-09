Faith Walking: Dig A Little Deeper [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell talks about the dangers of taking things at face value. She speaks specifically to the folks who have trouble connecting to and understand the word. Often people decide things about the church or certain people without doing any work to figure out what the real deal is.

You have to go beyond what people say, and what you see- don’t brush God off and walk away. He is making an effort to reach out to you, so reach back! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

