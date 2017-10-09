Get Up Erica
Ericaism: Stop Giving Your Kids All These Other Options [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 19 hours ago
In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about the options we give our children. She talks about a sermon her husband Warryn Campbell was giving over the weekend, in which he explained why it is not advisable to bribe your kids to go to church. Instead, you should require that your children go to church, otherwise you are doing them a disservice.

If that sounds like too much, at the very least, Erica says, you can start by praying with your children every day. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

