Jonathan McReynolds On Why We Need Wisdom To Sustain Us [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Jonathan McReynolds chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about his new single, “Not Lucky, I’m Loved.” He talked about doing his first live recording back in May, and his excitement to drop his first single from that night. He explains how he got the inspiration for “Not Lucky, I’m loved,” and what he is saying with that statement. He also talks about his foundation, Elihu Nation, which awarded $20,000 worth of college scholarships to young people, and its mission to encourage students to become “carriers of Godly wisdom.”

Jonathan talks about the significance of wisdom, which he says is sometimes overlooked. Plus, he talks about his upcoming concert with Dr. Bobby Jones. Check out this exclusive interview to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

