Taffi Dollar On Why Submission Isn’t Just For Women [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Taffi Dollar is a pastor, author, teacher, entrepreneur, wife and mother, and is married to Pastor Creflo Dollar! She chatted with Erica Campbell about her book, “Gender Roles,” and why she is passionate about advocating for gender equality. She explains that she believes it’s time for the church to step up and diversify roles for women in the body of Christ.

Follow @GetUpErica

Taffi quotes a scripture from the bible that addresses this very topic, and the idea that women and men should submit to each other in a marriage, rather than the notion that only women are responsible for submitting. Taffi also talks about that pesky women get when they are doing more than just the traditional household and motherhood role. She talks about the Radical Revolution Conference, which will feature Pastor Sara Jakes and Jewell Tankard. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Taffi Dollar On Finding & Respecting Each Other’s Roles In A Marriage [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Marvin Sapp On What His Late Wife Taught Him About Women [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer Of Thanks For Women [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]