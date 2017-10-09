Get Up Erica
Taffi Dollar On Why Submission Isn’t Just For Women [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 22 hours ago
Taffi Dollar is a pastor, author, teacher, entrepreneur, wife and mother, and is married to Pastor Creflo Dollar! She chatted with Erica Campbell about her book, “Gender Roles,” and why she is passionate about advocating for gender equality. She explains that she believes it’s time for the church to step up and diversify roles for women in the body of Christ.

Taffi quotes a scripture from the bible that addresses this very topic, and the idea that women and men should submit to each other in a marriage, rather than the notion that only women are responsible for submitting. Taffi also talks about that pesky women get when they are doing more than just the traditional household and motherhood role. She talks about the Radical Revolution Conference, which will feature Pastor Sara Jakes and Jewell Tankard. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

