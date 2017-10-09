Entertainment News
Janet Jackson’s Post-Baby Bod Is Making Us Do A Double Take

This working mom looks amazing!

Hello Beautiful

Posted October 9, 2017
Janet Jackson show off her slim trim post-baby body on the red carpet fresh off the stage from her successful world-wide tour.

Janet Jackson's State Of The World Tour After Party - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


On Sunday, the 51-year-old singer took a few photos before her State Of The World tour after party in Los Angeles.

She sported a bright red lip, side-high ponytail and an all black ensemble made up of a sheer off the shoulder shirt, black waist belt and a long leather skirt, flashing a back split.

Janet Jackson's Brother On Her Marriage: 'She Was 'Verbally Abused By Ex'

Jackson’s trainer Paulette Sybliss revealed that she went hard in the gym after the birth of her son Eissa in January. She worked with a trainer practicing intense weight training, very similar to her dance routines. It’s reported that the singer has lost over 50 pounds since January.

“I remember her saying to me at one point, ‘This feels like my dance routine, because it’s intense, with quick rest, back to it, quick rest.’ And that’s how I structured my sessions, that’s what I wanted,” Sybliss said in an interview with PEOPLE.

Despite her impending divorce from her estranged husband Wissam Al Mana, the working mom seems to be in good spirits.

All the tour work has definitely paid off!

SOURCE: PEOPLE

Janet Jackson Breaks Down In Tears Onstage Performing 'What About'

Janet Jackson Kicks Off Tour With A Sturdy Milly Rock & A Little Cardi B

Then & Now: 50 Fabulous Photos Of Janet Jackson Through The Years

